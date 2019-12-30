Mayor Weisman learns art of creating tacos at bartaco

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you walked into bartaco for lunch at Aventura Park Square recently, you just might have seen Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman creating and serving tacos to her fellow Commissioners and Gary Pyott, chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce.

Laughter abounded as Tim Kerr, General Manager of bartaco and Chef Jaime Montilla, oversaw Mayor Weisman as she followed the restaurant’s recipe to create some of the most delicious tacos in town! “We were delighted to have our City leaders there to enjoy Mayor Weisman’s special tacos and our famous aguas fresca …a ginger and grapefruit refresher,” said Kerr.

“Taste testers’ were Aventura Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Gladys Mezrahi and Howard Weinberg and Gary Pyott, as the Mayor received thumbs-up approval from the group.

Bartaco, inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California, offers upscale street food with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment. It’s home to some of the most unique tacos, like miso cod, roasted duck, mojo pork and cauliflower along with fresh unique dishes and drinks,

Bartaco is located at 2906 NE 207 Street, Aventura 33180. 305.614.8226