Meet Aventura Mall expert specialists

Prior to assuming her present role, Xenia worked as an international sales manager booking world meetings and conventions in Michigan. In this capacity she worked with the film market, attracting major movie productions to that region. She was appointed by the Governor of Michigan as a member of the film office advisory council and was recognized by the Michigan Chronicle as one of the “Women of Excellence”.

As a personal stylist, Xenia Castillo-Alvarez brings a wealth of experience stemming from her five years at Macy’s Aventura. She has coordinated community events, including fashion shows for organizations such as The Links Incorporated, Black Women Entrepreneurs, sororities and church groups. Her ability to listen to customers’ needs has contributed to a lengthy clientele roster. Xenia represents Macy’s on a local level thru her community involvement particularly with students. She has worked with Achieve Miami and other youth groups. Xenia’s passion is serving people and making them feel extra special.

Before becoming a personal stylist, Mindy worked for Macy’s and other retailers as a product buyer. She also has vast experience in styling through her time in the Garment District where she perfected her craft in merchandising and styling for leading manufacturers.

Mindy has worked with local groups including law firms, hospitals and yacht personnel to style living spaces and outfit closets. She is known for bringing out the very best confident look in her clients, as evidenced by these testimonials: “I was pushed out of my comfort zone and coaxed into my now trendy and updated outfits. Which I love! She now shops for my sons, my son’s girlfriend and various friends who need help. They all praise her. Thank you, Mindy”.

Craig is Macy’s Community Outreach Coordinator and men’s stylist. Craig works within the tri-county area to plan and execute outside events involving their local Macy’s Fashion Truck which can be customized to meet the needs of the event and community. He has worked with many non-profit organizations and corporate clients to bring Macy’s and the company’s Give Back initiatives to life locally. He brings his unique personalization and knowledge of emerging fashion trends to his role as a personal stylist, and loves to style his clients for the South Florida climate

Before joining the stylist team Craig oversaw the connect experience at Macy’s Aventura. He also worked as the coordinator of e-sales for Ford Motor Company in Detroit.