Memorial Healthcare System earns ‘Most Wired’ recognition

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized Memorial Healthcare System with its Performance Excellence Award. The Hollywood-based provider was certified at level 9 (out of a maximum 10) in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, a ranking that places it above 97% of the more than 30,000 organizations that participated in the annual survey.

Memorial was the only one in Broward County certified at level 9 or higher and has been rated among the most wired healthcare systems in America for more than a decade.

The CHIME program assesses how effectively organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities. Level nine and ten organizations are described in CHIME’s report as often being leaders in healthcare technology that actively push the industry forward.

“We’ve had a longstanding commitment to implementing technology that benefits patients and families, so we’re pleased to again be considered among the most wired in the healthcare industry,” said Memorial Healthcare System CIO Jeffrey Sturman. “Especially this year, with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to lead in the digital space while so much is changing about how we deliver healthcare.”

Organizations at all stages of development, from early to industry leading, were surveyed by CHIME, an executive organization dedicated to serving senior healthcare IT leaders. Participants were judged on the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in eight areas: infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement, and clinical quality/safety.

“The Digital Health Most Wired program underscores why healthcare organizations keep pushing themselves to be digital leaders and shows what amazing feats they can achieve,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “This certification recognizes exemplary performance in 2020.”

CHIME believes its assessment enables organizations to benchmark their efforts against a defined, worldwide, industry standard in order to determine where to invest financial and human capital.

Memorial Healthcare System is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the U.S. and a national leader in quality care and patient satisfaction. It is highly regarded for a patient and family-centered approach at facilities that include Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center in Wellington, and Memorial Manor nursing home.

Among its many awards and recognition are Modern Healthcare magazine’s “Best Place to Work in Healthcare,” Florida Trend’s “Florida’s Best Companies to Work For,” and Becker’s Hospital Review’s “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare.” In a recent report (“Humanizing Brand Experience”), the Denver-based consulting firm Monigle named Memorial the top health system brand in America, based on consumer surveys.

