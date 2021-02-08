Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer program Saturday, April 10th

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

$75 million committed to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

On Saturday, April 10th, the public is invited to participate in the Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer, one of the nation’s most celebrated experiences inspiring thousands of cyclists, runners and walkers to come together as one team focused on one unified fight against cancer as they raise funds for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. There are both virtual and in-person participation opportunities for the 5K Run/Walk, complete with varying start times for social distancing; the 15-mile, 50-mile and 100-mile cycling routes that will start and finish at Hard Rock Stadium; and the 35-mile ride route that will start at the University of Miami and finish at Hard Rock Stadium.

“At a time when our country is facing economic and medical hardships, the health and well-being of the South Florida community, including those affected by cancer, remains a top area of focus for our community efforts,” said Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “We continue to be inspired by the high-level research and patient care at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and are proud to expand our support.”

To date, the DCC’s annual event has raised more than $39 million for Sylvester. As a comprehensive annual campaign, the organization will raise funds year-round in addition to its signature cycling event. These funds will be allocated to support more than 300 active clinical trials, survivorship programs; and advance the research of innovative cancer treatments such as immunotherapy.

In November of 2020, the Miami Dolphins doubled down on their efforts and made a transformational commitment of $75 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System and South Florida’s only NCI-designated cancer center. What began as the Dolphins Cycling Challenge in 2010 will now enter its 11th year with a bold, new resolution: a 100% year-round promise to support life-saving cancer research. While the mission remains the same, the organization is taking a ‘one team, one fight’ mentality that will now be known as Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC).

The shift to ‘challenge cancer’ takes the organization beyond a single event to align closer to Sylvester’s mission. As the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, the organization will now become a collective community movement providing hope to families and friends, coworkers, and neighbors who have been affected by cancer. The DCC is passionately invested in more than 300 doctors and researchers that work to find the cure for cancer. Beyond looking for just a cure, the research that Sylvester generates also addresses disparities in care for minority communities supports medically-underserved populations; identifies ways to reduce risks for firefighters and other first responders; and promotes preventative care habits, among its many initiatives.

For more information on the Dolphins Challenge Cancer program, visit DolphinsChallengeCancer.com