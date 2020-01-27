Networking reception sparkles at John Hardy in Aventura Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce recently enjoyed an evening in the elegant jewelry boutique, John Hardy, located on the main level of the Aventura Mall. Boutique Manager Lisa Rectenwald said, “We are delighted to host our friends from the AMC and invite them to our boutique that features our John Hardy artisan collective, all inspired by Bali.” Amidst hors d’oeuvres and sweets, AMC members learned that the John Hardy collective and its time-honored jewelry-making traditions of Bali, was founded in 1975 with a dedication to handcrafted jewelry. The company is committed to sustainable luxury business practices, their craftspeople and the preservation of Bali, and pride themselves on the value of authenticity…”it is the soul of community that makes each piece truly one of a kind.”

For more information, visit johnhardy.com or call 305.792.6114