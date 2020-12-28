Pandemic 2020 : Bringing out the best and the worst

The year of “Pandemic 2020” brought out the best and worst in our country and the entire world. People lost their jobs, their businesses and their lives. Food insecurity expanded, social interactions decreased, psychological as well as financial need increased exponentially and many have not seen their family members in almost a year.

Concurrently, a vaccine was developed with record speed and citizens around the world stepped up to help those who experienced the heretofore unforeseen consequences of COVID 19. Healthcare professionals, first responders, essential workers and a myriad of other employees dutifully went to and continue to go to work each day to ensure that we care for those who are ill. We maintained as much “normalcy” as possible in our daily lives.

And yet, so many people, daily, were risking their own lives as they fulfilled the responsibilities of their diverse jobs.

And yet, despite the best intentions of the majority of our population, many people contracted the virus and lived, while others were not as fortunate. And hospitalization on a COVID floor is challenging for all involved. The patient is alone in a room with the door closed to decrease the potential spread of the germs. Family cannot visit their loved ones and medical staff enter the room with PPE that makes them look as if they are ready to embark on a space mission. That look is scary for the patient, but a necessity for the healthcare staff. The patient is alone all day long, with the exception of the care they are given by their medical team. Those who cannot overcome the disease pass away alone.

Those who are fortunate and are able to leave the hospital to return to their loved ones are afraid, grateful and fearful, all together.

And throughout the incredible ups and downs when a patient contracts COVID 19, their doctors, nurses and other personnel are there to work to help them through adversity. Two of these doctors were recently awarded special recognition on behalf of all the dedicated medical staff in the City of Aventura. These individuals, Dr. Marvin Wellen and Dr. Neil Furman exemplify everything that is wonderful about our medical profession. They were recently honored at the City of Aventura Commission meeting for their outstanding service to our community.

Drs. Wellen and Furman care deeply about their patients. They provide intense knowledge and warm bedside manners that help to ease the stress that patients feel during hospitalization. They understand that in addition to treating the physical conditions associated with COVID, they must also attend to the emotional needs of not only the patients but their families. They differ in age but they are unified in the importance of taking that extra time to know and understand each individual. They hold lives in their hands and they work tirelessly to find solutions to each medical need. Sometimes, they are unsuccessful, but not because of a lack of exhausting every medical option available. More often, they see their patients recover and they celebrate those successes.

And so, as 2020 draws to a close and 2021 is almost upon us, we thank Dr. Marvin Wellen and Dr. Neil Furman for their knowledge, skill, compassion and humility. We also thank every single person who dedicates his or her life to the care and healing of others. We applaud the medical advances that have been made in such a short amount of time and we hope for a much brighter future. With doctors like Dr. Wellen and Dr. Furman, we can be assured that our City will continue to grow and flourish and we will overcome COVID 19 and never look back. Please stay safe, have hope, look to the future for brightness and light and celebrate each other. Au revoir, 2020. We will not miss you.

By Aventura Commissioner Dr. Linda Marks