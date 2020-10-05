This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Join the Humane Society of Greater Miami on November 21st for their virtual “paw”ty and fundraiser celebrating your furry BFF: Pawpurrazzi presents The Whiskars.

The Whiskars is a one-of-a-kind virtual awards show that makes YOUR pets the stars of the night. With 15 fun and exciting award categories including Most Dramatic, Best Ears and Best Story, you will have a real tail-wagging time nominating your pet for the chance to win and have their moment in the spotlight for all to see. Not only can your pet win bragging rights (or should we say “woofing” and “meowing” rights), the top pet for each category will be entered to win the Top Dog or Top Cat award, which will be featured in The New Barker Magazine. You will definitely enjoy seeing all of the furry nominees and voting for your favorite dog or cat online, then seeing who wins the title on event day. Expect lots of fun and entertaining surprises throughout the night, too. With different ticket levels and packages available starting at $40, there is something for every animal-lover. Plus, proceeds from every ticket purchase goes back to helping the homeless animals at the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

Purchase your tickets on Eventbrite by searching “Pawpurrazzi presents The Whiskars” or visit www.humanesocietymiami.org/pawpurrazzi to learn more. Then sit back, relax and enjoy the show on November 21st with your furry best friend, spouse or the whole family – all from the comfort of your own home.