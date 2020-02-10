Pegasus World Cup 2020

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Celebrities. World-class racing. Gourmet food and cocktails. Entertainment by Grammy-winning performers.

It was all part of the $4 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational presented by Runhappy Saturday, Jan. 25 at Gulfstream Park.

With Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Vin Diesel and other celebrities in attendance, the Pegasus lived up to the hype as one of sport’s most exciting days, attracting visitors, horsemen and media from Italy, the UK, Ireland, Japan, South America and Canada. The event was broadcast live by NBC, simulcast to viewers throughout North and South America and Europe, and streamed in English and Spanish.

More than 9,000 attendees soaked up the sun and enjoyed a perfect South Florida winter afternoon while watching world-class racing and spying celebrities. They also witnessed a new era in Thoroughbred racing as equine athletes in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf competed free of any medications on race day. The format was consistent with the International Federation of Horse Racing Authorities.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Khaled’s Mucho Gusto, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., won the Pegasus World Cup. Mucho Gusto is trained by Bob Baffert, who won the inaugural running of the Pegasus in 2017 with Arrogate. Michael Hui’s Zulu Alpha, ridden by Davie native Tyler Gaffalione, won the Pegasus World Cup Turf.

The excitement carried over into the evening when Grammy winners Nelly and T-Pain performed in the Pegasus LIV Stretch Village, a unique collaboration between Gulfstream and David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality, of LIV nightclub fame. Past performers in the LIV Stretch Village have included Post Malone, Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson.