Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitations returns to Gulfstream Park

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida’s premier Thoroughbred horse race returns to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 23, 2021, to deliver heart-pounding thrills and VIP hospitality.

Guests will join the racing elite and an audience brimming with tastemakers and influencers for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience. Last year’s guests included Jennifer Lopez, A Rod, Vin Diesel, David and Isabela Grutman with energetic performances from T Pain and Nelly.

The 2021 event will be much different than past occurrences. Gulfstream Park’s VP of Marketing Gregory DiVincent said, “We have designed our 2021 event in such a way that all guests will be able to keep a safe distance from others. The trackside apron will have personal pod-like sections so each group has their own space. Tables inside Ten Palms will be spaced more than six feet apart; outdoor dining will be fully utilized with plexiglass barriers between tables. Food in Ten Palms will be served family-style to prevent guests from waiting in lines. And masks will be required when not actively eating or drinking.”

Guests at this year’s Pegasus will be able to take advantage of cashless wagering from their mobile phone with the 1/ST BET app. If you can’t make it to Pegasus this year, bets can be made using 1/ST BET from the comfort of your home, available at 1st.com/bet. The races will also be broadcast on NBC on the afternoon of the fourth Saturday in January. Whether you come out or tune in, it’s going to be a South Florida moment that we’ve all been looking forward to.

For more information, visit Pegasusworldcup.com