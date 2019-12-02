Popular Bank celebrates grand opening of Aventura Private Client Office

1 of 6

Popular Bank recently hosted employees and members of the Aventura community to celebrate the grand opening of the Popular Private Client Office located at 2875 NE 191 Street, Suite 101 in Aventura.

This milestone demonstrates the continuing evolution of Popular Bank’s wealth management platform. The new office furthers Popular Private Client’s vision and reach in providing existing and prospective clients with uniquely-tailored products and services facilitated by a highly*experienced team of dedicated financial professionals. The group is committed to delivering a refreshingly new holistic private banking experience.

Popular Private Client is part of Popular Bank’s Wealth Management and Private Banking Division and provides personalized and accessible wealth management and financial planning services to meet the unique needs of clients through robust offerings including retirement planning, insurance services, lending solutions, investments, business banking, trust services and mortgages.

Photogrpahy by AndrewGoldsteinPhotography.com