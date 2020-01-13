Power of the Heels “Disruptive Escapade” cruise helps women go beyond their expectations

First, there were “Power of the Heels” seminars…. very successful seminars designed to help women connect with each other and improve their lives. Now, Gladys Mezrahi, founder of Power of the Heels Foundation, has planned an extraordinary three-day cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas from Friday, Feb. 28th thru’ Monday, March 2nd.

“Power your Way” with Dr. Julia Harper, business owner, psychologist, life coach, mentor, speaker, author, wife and mother. She brings all of her roles together to serve her mission of helping people—all people—to live their lives beyond limitations. For over 20 years, Dr. Harper has worked as a pediatric occupational therapist focusing on creating brain-based therapeutic programs that tap into neural-plasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt and change.

Her world-renowned therapy center offers a WAY to HOPE, which merges her two models (HOPE: Harper’s Optimal Protocols for Enrichment) which focuses on re-wiring the brain of those with physiological, learning and limitations in attention and WAY (What About You) which retrains the brain to move beyond emotional and thought limitations.

Each day will begin with wellness and meditation sessions led by Dr. Sandra Coiffman and Dalit Moskona followed by “Power Your Way with Dr. Harper” seminars. There will be plenty of time to soak up the sun of Nassau and Coco Cay, touring the local scene, shopping, exploring and dining.

The Power of the Heels Foundation is dedicated to mentoring, educating and empowering young women to become self-sufficient, financially secure and disruptive thinkers, ensuring that the next generation is strong, independent and successful.

For more information, contact Gladys Mezrahi at 305.798.0328 or gmezrahi@indigoevents.net