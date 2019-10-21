Residence Inn by Marriott completes full hotel renovation

When you walk into the Residence Inn by Marriott Miami Aventura Mall, you’ll be delighted to see the transformation of this 191-suite hotel located on West Country Club Drive. As what can be described as “modern residential”, meeting the needs of a highly flexible, comfortable and intuitive backdrop for living a full life on the road, the Residence Inn has re-designed all the suites, event spaces and public areas with major upgrades and enhancements. New features include a new lobby lounge and media area; all suites received a new, unique furniture and décor package, including new flooring and light fixtures with neutral and fresh colors and artwork; and bathrooms were upgraded with new showers, glass doors and fixtures.

The hotel features Studio, One and Two-bedroom suites with fully- equipped kitchens, although don’t worry about cooking breakfast, because all rates include a complimentary hot breakfast buffet as well as Wi-Fi. But it gets better locals can enjoy 15% off the regular rate when booking the Good Neighbor rate. (786.528.1001)

Yara Mendes, Director of Sales, said, “We are very excited about our newly-renovated hotel and look forward to providing our guests with an exceptional travel experience.”

Residence Inn by Marriott is located at 19900 West Country Club Drive, Aventura 33180; ymendes@turnberry.com; 786.528.1079; residenceinnaventuramall.com