Residence Inn by Marriott completes full hotel renovation

Residence Inn by Marriott completes full hotel renovationWhen you walk into the Residence Inn by Marriott Miami Aventura Mall, you’ll be delighted to see the transformation of this 191-suite hotel located on West Country Club Drive. As what can be described as “modern residential”, meeting the needs of a highly flexible, comfortable and intuitive backdrop for living a full life on the road, the Residence Inn has re-designed all the suites, event spaces and public areas with major upgrades and enhancements. New features include a new lobby lounge and media area; all suites received a new, unique furniture and décor package, including new flooring and light fixtures with neutral and fresh colors and artwork; and bathrooms were upgraded with new showers, glass doors and fixtures.

The hotel features Studio, One and Two-bedroom suites with fully- equipped kitchens, although don’t worry about cooking breakfast, because all rates include a complimentary hot breakfast buffet as well as Wi-Fi. But it gets better locals can enjoy 15% off the regular rate when booking the Good Neighbor rate. (786.528.1001)

Yara Mendes, Director of Sales, said, “We are very excited about our newly-renovated hotel and look forward to providing our guests with an exceptional travel experience.”

Residence Inn by Marriott is located at 19900 West Country Club Drive, Aventura 33180; ymendes@turnberry.com; 786.528.1079; residenceinnaventuramall.com

