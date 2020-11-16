Reunite at Acqualina Resort this thanksgiving

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Acqualina Resort & Residences invites families and friends to celebrate with a luxurious stay at the Five-Star oceanfront resort and enjoy a gourmet Thanksgiving affair in a spacious suite providing every luxury, comfort and convenience. The resort’s Il Mulino New York restaurant is serving a very special Thanksgiving menu available as a suite experience or in the restaurant which offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Guests who reserve a luxurious oceanfront suite at Acqualina Resort can enjoy a lovely Thanksgiving meal in the dining area of the suite or on the private balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The suite is richly appointed with modern accents, a separate living room, an expansive kitchen and sweeping water views. Guests can choose from one-, two-or three-bedroom suites. The talented team at Il Mulino New York will provide a five-star, in-suite dining experience and is offering a Thanksgiving menu with all the traditional trimmings. The in-suite Thanksgiving dinner is priced at $125 per person plus tax and gratuity and available for guests who book a one-bedroom oceanfront suite or higher category. The price also includes a choice of red or white wine. Guests must make reservations five days in advance, and there is a minimum of 4 guests to book the suite experience.

Guests can also delight in a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu at the award-winning Il Mulino New York restaurant for $60 per person plus beverages and tax and gratuity. Advance reservations are required.

IL MULINO THANKSGIVING MENU

ORGANIC ROASTED TURKEY

FRESH CRANBERRY SAUCE

WALNUT AND SAUSAGE STUFFING

SAUTÉED GREEN BEANS WITH ROASTED ALMONDS

MASHED POTATOES

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

For more information or reservations, call 305.918.8000 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com. For Thanksgiving Day reservations at Il Mulino New York, call 305.466.9191. Acqualina Resort & Residences is located at 17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.