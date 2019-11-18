Santa arrives at Aventura Mall

Santa returns to his annual workshop at Aventura Mall for meet-and-greets and professional photo opportunities for all, including pets! The magnificent workshop is highlighted by a mountain of glistening, mirrored gift boxes stacked 60 feet high, adorned with cuddly 10-foot teddy bears, classic English-style rocking horses, 12-foot tall toy soldiers, and 13-foot candy canes. The workshop is also topped by a storybook 19th century sleigh pulled by eight reindeer, and a rotating, 140-point Millennium Star. Every hour, an elaborate, five-minute holiday light and sound show will dazzle visitors. Santa’s Workshop will opened November 16 on the lower level near Bloomingdale’s.
