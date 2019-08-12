Serendipity Labs hosts Technology Meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Would you like to earn money from your social media posts? Steve Goitia, CEO of IT Doctors, Chairman of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Committee, recently held a meeting to discuss that topic at Serendipity Labs, an upscale flexible workspace, with high-performance coworking and shared office space.

Beyonca De La Paz, ______________, of Serendipity Labs, welcomed guests to the meeting, saying, “We offer workplace memberships that include full and part-time coworking, dedicated offices, dedicated desks and team rooms. Short-term swing space and corporate memberships with central billing and reporting are also available, all with enterprise class technology and a secure infrastructure. “

The topic was “Word of Mouth goes Digital” and guest speaker was Emile Mimran, President and CEO of ADiNLAY, a word- of-mouth digital social media marketing company connecting everyday real social media users who would like to earn money from brands by sharing a portion of their authentic posts with a brand campaign of their choosing. “A brand can be an advertising agency, global or local entity, any product, service, cause, political preference, movie or show trailer, and even music videos. ADiNLAY can connect great brands to people with 200 – 2,000 real followers (sorry, robots!) to create a social advertising platform fueled by great content, honest connections and real engagement,” said Mimran.

For more information, visit SerendipityLabs.com; adinlay.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com