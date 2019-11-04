Social Citizens Kicks-Off Theater Season

The Social Citizens of Southeast Florida promises an incredible upcoming 2019-20 season with Tony Award Winning Theater. This active social group offers the best deals in town since organizers have purchased blocks of preferred seating. Theatre shows also include delicious dinner or lunch at the very finest restaurants and guests always travel first class in a luxurious bus. This is a terrific deal when one joins the Social Citizens for the ultimate entertainment experience. For further information and to purchase tickets contact Dennis Stubbolo at: 305-333-2865, dennis@socialcitizenssef.org or visit: www.socialcitizenssef.org.

WEST SIDE STORY

Date: November 20

Time: 12:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Place: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Dinner: Asian Buffet

Winner of three Tony Awards, West Side Story is considered a modern remake of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet set in the 1950s New York City. With the contrast of a gritty urban jungle, racial rivalry between two teenage street gangs, the American-born Jets and the Puerto Rican immigrant Sharks, captivates the audience as the protagonist love affair between a young couple, Tony and Maria, infuse romance thus breaking down cultural barriers. A beautiful melodic repertoire, this popular musical remains powerful, emotional and memorable as ever.

RING OF FIRE

Date: December 1

Time: 12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Place: Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theater in Coral Gables

Dinner: Latin Café 2000

The poignant songs of country music legend Johnny Cash comes to life with an amazing musical about love, struggle, success, rebellion, redemption, home and family. Performed by five actor/singer musicians who play twenty different instruments, this exciting musical features crowd-pleasing tunes including: “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and more than two dozen classic hits.

ONCE

Date: Dec. 18

Time: 12:30 P.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Place: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Dinner: Asian Buffet

A winner of eight Tony Awards and the 2013 Grammy Award for “Best Musical Theater Album,” Once features magical songs that will uplift your spirits. Set in Dublin, an Irish musician is ready to put a career on hold to encourage a Czech immigrant to keep writing and performing. Through their shared love of music, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly morphs into a love story.

ORDINARY AMERICANS

Date: January 26

Time: 4:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.

Place: Gables Stage, Coral Gable

Dinner: Latin Café 2000

In the early 1950’s, Gertrude Berg and Phillip Loeb, pioneering actors stars of television’s sitcom, The Goldbergs, fought to save their popular show, careers, and friendship in the face of McCarthyism and anti-Semitism. Based on actual events, Ordinary Americans exposes the consequences of speaking out or staying silent when the country’s political climate had changed.

Mamma Mia

Date: February 16

Time: 12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theater in Coral Gables

Lunch at John Martin’s Irish Pub

Ask any theater lover and it’s the music that makes Mamma Mia. Songs by pop group ABBA, this funny and cheerful story follows a young woman’s, on the eve of her wedding, quest for her birth father on a Greek island. The large cast adds enthralling enjoyment for all with enchantment, laughter and love. An array of energetic dance numbers, this is a most memorable musical of all time.

Educational Trips

In addition to amazing Broadway theatre shows, the Social Citizens presents educational bus trips to enjoy at one’s leisure.

FREEDOM TOWER

Date: December 13

Time: 9:30 – 3:30 P.M.

Lunch: La Carreta

The iconic Mediterranean building has served the Miami News until the federal government leased it for the influx of Cuban refuges during the Castro regime. Presently, the space is a museum that offers interesting exhibits including rare books, maps and manuscripts. The collection also contains a vast trove of Florida history.

ANCIENT SPANISH MONASTERY

Date: January 15

Time: 10:30 A.M. – 2:30 P.M.

Lunch: Olive Garden

Right in our own backyard is the oldest building in the United States. Constructed in northern Spain, Cistercian monks occupied the monastery for nearly 700 years. In 1925, William Randolph Hearst, newspaper publisher, purchased the buildings and the entire structure was reassembled at its present location in North Miami Beach. Beautiful gardens and architecture can be seen.

All bus trips depart the Sunny Isles Beach Government Center.