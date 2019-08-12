South Florida NFLPA Former Players Chapter……. a fraternity of former players who “give back”

The South Florida National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) Former Players Chapter is comprised of over 200 former NFL players who have found success on and off the field. They meet quarterly each year to promote NFLPA programs and initiatives to advance the policies, interests, and the well-being of retired players living in South Florida. After their successful careers have ended, these men commit to serving their respective communities throughout South Florida by supporting numerous organizations through volunteering and fundraising efforts. The South Florida Chapter supports many back-to-school programs from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as the Boys and Girls Clubs, The Christie House, Salvation Army, The Police Athletic League, and YMCA.

Most recently, the South Florida NFLPA Former Players Chapter awarded over $20,000 in scholarships to six Broward County students to attend college next year through its Professional Athletes Foundation (PAF). The PAF Student Scholarship is designed for a high school athlete who intends to attend a university, college, or two-year institution that does not provide athletic scholarships. The scholarship rewards high school athletes for their non-athletic achievements and assists them in achieving their career goals. Programs like the PAF and many others are what these dedicated men contribute to the communities to which they serve, in addition to family and work commitments. The public is invited to join them in their efforts to make a positive impact on South Florida and embrace the spirit of charitable causes in which they participate within our communities.

Board members include Eric Robinson, President; Marq Cerqua and Roy Barker, Vice Presidents; Don Silvestri, Treasurer; Ray Crittenden, Secretary.

For more information, soflochapter@gmail.com