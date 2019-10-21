“Steven G. Day” proclaimed in City of Aventura

For those who know Steven G. of Interiors by Steven G, you understand why the City of Aventura wanted to honor him in a most special way, by proclaiming October 2nd as “Steven G. Day” for the City. Perhaps the proclamation presented by Mayor Weisman and the entire Commission says it all:

WHEREAS, in September 2019, the islands of the Bahamas were devastated by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian; and

WHEREAS, without hesitation and empowered by a mission to provide assistance to our island neighbors, Aventura resident Steven G. partnered with the City of Aventura and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce to collect donations of desperately needed items at Aventura’s Government Center; and

WHEREAS, Steven G. provided trucks to transport donations locally, chartered planes and boats to deliver the supplies, worked with the Bahamian Prime Minister, and sent escorts to ensure the donations reached the hurricane victims; and

WHEREAS, the City of Aventura would like to recognize Steve G. and applaud him for his invaluable efforts in spearheading the coordination of hurricane relief efforts for the Bahamas;

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that I, Enid Weisman, as Mayor and on behalf of the City Commission of the City of Aventura, Florida, do hereby proclaim October 23, 2019 as ‘STEVEN G. DAY” in the City of Aventura.

This was not the first time that Steven’s heart led the way…Steven G. and his team were there with trailers of donations for the victims of Hurricane Irma when it devastated Key West and Immokalee; they were there for those in Baton Rouge when Hurricane Katrina destroyed so many lives and they were there to help the victims of Hurricane Sandy in New Jersey. And the list goes on and on. Steven G. is one who does not wait to be asked for help—he anticipates the need and goes into action.

As Anne Frank said, “How wonderful it is that nobody needs wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”