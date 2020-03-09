April 4th, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm Sunshine State Academy will be celebrating a 10-year anniversary. Sunshine State Academy has become one of the top accredited preschool and elementary school in Hollywood, Florida. Receiving a Hollywood Best Award in 2019 for being the “Best Preschool” in the area. Sunshine State Academy would like to invite all the stakeholders who have made it the best preschool and private elementary school in the area, along with local government officials, the Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue teams, architects, engineers, teachers, parents and most-importantly the student body which over the past 10 years has graduated over 1,000 children from the program.

Sunshine State Academy has become a pillar in the community with its profound educational system that allows children to learn English, Spanish, Russian and Mandarin-Chinese from diapers and well into elementary school. Language development allows for children to gain cognitive abilities, promoting higher IQ and gaining greater achievement in reading, mathematics and STEM programs later in life.

Sunshine State Academy is accredited with APPLE and AISF which allows the preschool and school to promote teacher programs that train leading early childhood specialists in the areas of education which promote sensory, physical, emotional and cognitive development for children age 1 to 10 years old. Sunshine State Academy lives up to its reputation for excellence through hands-on learning, home-school connections, languages, as well as a myriad of creative programs such as art, dance, music, theater, and soccer. Sunshine is committed to providing individualized attention and promoting higher education for all children, which makes learning fun and memorable. Sunshine’s state-of-the-art facilities are comfortable, safe, and secure, and make a perfect environment for each child to discover their unique potential and apply their skills in a meaningful way.

To commemorate this milestone, Sunshine will be hosting a private evening at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. This exceptional event will be called “A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: 10 YEARS OF SUNSHINE” on April 4th, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm and is open to all current and alumni Sunshine Families. Admission will be complimentary.

Sunshine Families and Alumni are encouraged to call the school regarding upcoming events and activities. For information about sponsoring this and other events, please contact Cindy Goldberg, Director, at 954-736-9000.