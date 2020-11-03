Supporting neighboring communities

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

I was honored to attend the recent groundbreaking ceremony of the new Civic Center in Golden Beach, a “Town unlike any other” east of Aventura across the Lehman Causeway.

Once noted in Ripley’s “Believe It or Not” as the town with the only jail from which you could fish by putting a pole out of the window, Golden Beach is now renowned for its upscale image. The same qualities that once drew families such as the Firestones, DuPonts, and Roosevelts have attracted current celebrities. Today, this 1.8 sq. mile town is composed of 364 single-family homes.

Along with Aventura Vice Mayor Howard Weinberg and City Manager Ron Wasson, I was proud to receive a certificate of support from Golden Beach Mayor Glenn Singer to the City of Aventura. Mayor Singer quoted Benjamin Franklin who said, “Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement and success have no meaning.”

Mayor Singer continued, “This has been a long and tedious process that started with a vision to building an all-inclusive architectural phenomenon… a building which expresses and defines who Golden Beach is. A building which in 25 years from today will remain special and remain the envy of many other cities around the world. Our new Civic Center will be a state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly facility. One of the unique features will be that it is elevated over 30 feet off the ground in preparation and anticipation of the climate and environmental challenges we see in our future. Our new facility will house the entire Town administrative staff, the Golden Beach Police Department, along with our Town Building Department. “