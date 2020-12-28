Suskind Foundation donates thousands of hand sanitizers to North Miami Beach Sr. High

The Suskind Foundation recently selected North Miami Beach Senior High School to receive a shipment of almost 10,000 hand sanitizers to distribute to the entire community.

Randy Milliken, Principal of North Miami Beach Senior High, said, “With the generous donation of hand sanitizer from the Suskind Foundation through the connection of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, North Miami Beach Senior High School will be able to distribute hand sanitizers to all of their physical students. This generous gift will also be distributed to 4 schools in the North Miami Beach Senior High School feeder pattern and all of our schools faculty and staff. We are most grateful for such a thoughtful and practical gift during this time of need.”

Stephanie Saunders from the Suskind Foundation said, “It was an honor to meet the outstanding principal and staff at North Miami Beach Senior High, and especially gratifying to see how they wanted to share the gift with their neighboring schools.”