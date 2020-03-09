Swim, Sun & Spa on Sunny Isles Beach at Trump International Beach Resort

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Trump International Beach Resort Miami, the independently owned and operated hotel on

South Florida’s Sunny Isles Beach, is an award-winning retreat for families, couples and

friends. Whether looking to get out on the water, unwind in the spa or kick back and relax in a cabana, there is something for all guests to enjoy at this resort.

Through its new partnership with Sunny Isles Beach Watersports, the expert team can offer a special experience on the water for everyone – a novice or a pro, looking to relax or explore the shore. Onsite rentals include paddleboards, kayaks and Jet Skis.

Activities on the Intercoastal include paddleboard events, yoga sessions on paddleboards and tours of the surrounding coastline. Other offerings include Paddle for the Brew, a late afternoon paddle that includes stops at two bars and a transition to glowing boards as the sun goes down, a Sunset Paddle with Champagne toast, Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) lessons, SUP yoga and even a Full Moon Paddle once a month.

For those who prefer action on dry land, the new sports court at the resort offers guests the chance to play basketball, tennis, soccer, volleyball, kickball and other activities for kids, teens and adults. There will be scheduled group activities, and guests can also choose to reserve the sports court for a specific activity.

Young guests can enjoy the Planet Kids children’s program, pairing play with purpose for ages four to 12. Open daily from 9:30 am to 4 pm, fully supervised activities include nature

adventures on the beach, creative projects in the art studio, lawn games and of course, pool time. Kids can even get in touch with their wild side while interacting with the ocean animal

touch tank. Older teens and even adults can have some fun of their own with pool and beach games as well.

Just a short drive from the hotel, Dezerland Park features an expansive arcade with over 200 games, both classic and cutting edge. The park is home to Florida’s largest Virtual Reality Park, featuring 20 virtual reality machines that offer over 50 individual experiences including a 5D theater, Virtual Escape Room and interactive VR Arena, where friends and family can all team up to battle in a virtual world. There is also a ninja obstacle courses, laser tag and go-karts. As the official hotel partner, guests staying at the resort will receive 20 percent off regular entrance rates to the entertainment complex, which features over 250,000 square feet of unique

attractions that cannot be found anywhere else in South Florida.

Two oceanfront pools offer plenty of secluded spots for lounging in an air-conditioned cabana and taking a dip among the waterfalls and lagoons. The resort also offers guests treatments at the full-service Aquanox Spa & Fitness Center, inspired by both sand and sea, and multiple

dining options, including the modern American Neomi’s and Gili’s Beach Club, the Lobby Bar & Grill, and Pool Bar.

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.trumpmiami.com or call (888) 991-7318.