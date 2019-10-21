The Aventura International Film Series Presents “Tazzeka” on Tuesday, November 5

The Aventura International Film Series continues with Tazzeka on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

The film tells the story of Elias, who learned the secrets of traditional Moroccan cuisine from his grandmother who raised him. Years later, meeting a top Paris chef and a young woman named Salma inspires him to leave home. In Paris, Elias faces unstable work and financial hardship as an undocumented immigrant. But he also finds friendship with Souleymane, who helps revive his passion for cooking.

Not rated, this film is from Morocco/France has English subtitles.

The Aventura International Film Series presented by the City of Aventura is hosted by Shelly Isaacs who introduces the film and leads a post-screening discussion. Isaacs is founder, programmer and commentator for South Florida’s popular Café Cinematheque International programs. Isaacs holds a master’s degree in Media Ecology Studies from New York University, where he served as an adjunct professor in cultural studies. Presently, he teaches foreign-language film appreciation in the Lifelong Learning Society at Florida Atlantic University and at Florida International University. He is the film expert for Celebrity Cruise Lines during their annual voyage to the Cannes International Film Festival as well as on other scheduled film-related cruises throughout the world.

Tickets are $12.Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts manages the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, a 14,864-square-foot, 330-seat waterfront complex that hosts performing arts, cultural and educational programming for all ages.

