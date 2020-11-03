The B-12 Vitamin Store at Aventura Mall celebrates grand opening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The timing was perfect for Mark Karatal, owner of The B12 Vitamin Store at Aventura Mall to schedule a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony. People today are more conscious of their health and are looking for ways to prevent illness and treat themselves with more natural remedies.

At the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony, officiated by Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Aventura Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks and Gladys Mezrahi, Mark explained how the B-12 Store can help people be their best selves. “We offer preventative care products for people of all ages, ranging from vitamin injections to a variety of supplements for health, weight loss and more. If you’re looking for nutrient injections, more energy, anti-aging or immunity boosters to energize, enhance and nourish your life, just come visit us…and no appointments are necessary. If you’re unsure of what’s right for you, just ask our board-certified nurses and physicians, or a member of our knowledgeable staff. All of our staff members are licensed and certified to administer injections.”

Reviews from clients keep repeating the same thing: “This store is great! This was my first experience, and they made me feel comfortable and more educated about my wellness. I am excited that they are now in Aventura Mall. If you’re in the Mall this is a must visit!”

Mark added, “My wife and I have lived in Aventura for many years, and we couldn’t be happier to open our B-12 Store in the beautiful Aventura Mall.”

The B-12 Store at Aventura Mall is located on the second level just outside the entrance to the Nordstrom wing; for more information, call 305.491.9211; markB12store@gmail.com