What are the common denominators of these three things: going on a cruise, attending a tradeshow/convention and getting vaccinated?

The answer: They all need to be well planned and carefully coordinated.

Professional event planners have spent their lives dealing with hundreds of details that go into planning the best experience when attending a conference or tradeshow, going on a cruise or handling a huge sporting event or any other major event. When coordinating massive events, even the smallest details must be considered.

The same is true for a vaccination plan. From registration to verifying information to creating a careful timeline to coordinate vendors and supplies needed, venues, trained staff, security measure and safety guidelines, both programs require the same thing.

Professional event planners understand the need for a tight timeline

Interesting, isn’t it, how the pieces of the puzzle of a major event are so similar to the pieces of the puzzle of a massive vaccination campaign.

Perhaps the best example is Israel. During the pre-vaccine time, there was tremendous behind- the -scenes coordination in order to be ready for when the actual vaccination process started. Israel has now vaccinated over 2 million citizens with its population of 9.2 million. The country is vaccinating 150,000 people every day and hopes to vaccinate half of its population by March. Florida has vaccinated approximately 600,000 according to the Florida Department of Health new daily report on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations.

With a population of 21 million, we are extremely far behind considering that by March, Israel is expected to vaccinate their entire population of 9.2 million. Advance planning and coordination have been the hallmark of their vaccination campaign.

And that brings up the question… why haven’t our elected officials asked for help or advice from professional event planners?

