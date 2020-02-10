The ultimate valentine’s day guide from Acqualina Resort & Residences

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, whisk away your special someone for a romantic retreat to Acqualina Resort & Residences. The ultra-luxurious, oceanfront resort is offering three romance-inspired packages, just in time for the most romantic month of the year.

“Love is in the Air” at Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Acqualina Spa by ESPA is offering a romantic spa experience for couples in the luxurious Royal Spa Suite. Guests begin their romantic journey for two with a personal consultation with a professional ESPA therapist to customize and tailor their three-hour Royal Spa Suite Experience to their needs and desires. After two hours of tailored spa treatments, they will enjoy one hour of relaxation and a healthy spa lunch in the romantic and private Royal Spa Suite, featuring a private steam room made of mother-of-pearl, a rainforest shower for two, separate welcome lounge and bathroom area, furniture by Fendi, and a private wraparound balcony with exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Guests will depart with a complimentary ESPA gift bag to prolong the romantic experience at home. Cost is $900 per person, and is available February 1st through February 28, 2020.

Romance Inspired Package Featuring “A Recipe for Romance” Dining Experience

Couples looking for the utmost in romance can look no further than Acqualina’s exclusive Romance Inspired Package, which includes one intimate beachfront sunset dining experience, directly on the shores of Acqualina. The package also includes luxurious oceanfront suite accommodations, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, rose petals in the room at turndown on the first evening, and a daily $40 body or facial spa treatment credit at the luxurious Acqualina Spa by ESPA for up to two adults.

For the sunset dining experience, Acqualina’s team of culinary professionals are on-hand to create the most memorable Valentine’s Day preparing a romantic candlelit dinner for two on the shores of Acqualina. For an even more intimate dining experience, guests can choose to dine on the guest suite’s private terrace overlooking the ocean. Following dinner, guests may enjoy the swimming pool for a romantic rendezvous with a moonlit swim in the heated outdoor jet pool or adults-only tranquillity pool. Upon returning to the guest suite, rose petals await to set the tone for the rest of the evening. Pricing starts at $1,195 per night plus tax and is available now through May 1, 2020(blackout dates apply, minimum three night stay required).

Valentine’s Day Celebration at Il Mulino New York and AQ Restaurant by Il Mulino

Guests looking for a delicious Valentine’s Day treat can enjoy the exquisite, four-course menus at Il Mulino New York and AQ Restaurant by Il Mulino on Friday, February 14, 2020 for dinner. The fine-dining restaurants, located on the oceanside of Acqualina Resort’s lobby, feature romantic menus, which include ‘Primi’ or appetizers such as Burrata with tomato and balsamic glaze, Caesar Salad, Grilled Octopus with frisse and orange and a choice of pasta, including Ravioli ai Porcini, made with champagne truffle cream sauce, Gnocchi Truffle with a butter sage sauce. For the main entrée, a selection of Grilled Salmon served with porcini mushrooms sautéed in light garlic and olive oil and asparagus, Pollo al Marsala sautéed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, and Filetto de Manso al Barolo with Barolo wine sauce accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes. For dessert, couples can share a sampler, featuring Italian-style favorites, including Tiramisu, Italian Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Covered Strawberries and a glass of bubbly to celebrate the special evening. Pricing for the four-course menus including a complimentary glass of Prosecco starts at $150 per adult, and $80 per child at AQ Restaurant and $200 per person at Il Mulino plus tax and gratuity.

For more information or reservations, visit www.acqualinaresort.com or call:

Love is in the Air Spa Experience, (305) 918 6844

Romance Inspired Package & A Recipe for Romance, (877) 357 6436

Valentine’s Day Celebration at Il Mulino and AQ Restaurant, (305) 466 9191