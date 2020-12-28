The Wishing Garden at Aventura Mall

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Throughout history, cultures in Japan, England, Turkey and around the world have written their wishes down on small pieces of paper and hung them on trees to help connect their dreams to reality. Now, guests can experience this time-honored, global tradition firsthand at Aventura Mall.

The Wishing Garden – located in the outdoor area next to the Gorillas in the Mist fountain – provides visitors a natural and tranquil sanctuary to reflect on and share their wishes.

Guests can visit the wish table, located inside the mall entry between Emack & Bolios and Joe & The Juice, to write or draw their wishes on cards and tie them to the designated trees in the picturesque Wishing Garden.

Once a wish is hung, visitors are invited to take a peaceful moment and reflect. The trees are already chock-full of wishes that can be read by any visitor.

For more information, visit AventuraMall.com or call (305) 935-1110 to speak with a representative.