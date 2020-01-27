Tidal Cove Waterpark is a winner for Best New Attractions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What a great honor for Aventura and for the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa! In a recent national contest by USA TODAY, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Tidal Cove Waterpark opened this year at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort with seven water slides, a Triple FlowRider surf simulator, lazy river and Kids Cove for younger visitors.

USA TODAY is the nation’s number one newspaper in print circulation with an average of more than 1.6 million daily, and USATODAY.com is an award-winning newspaper website launched in 1995, reaching a combined 6.6 million readers daily. USA TODAY is a leader in mobile applications with more than 16 million downloads on mobile devices.