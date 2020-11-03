Time for goal-setting and appreciation of others

It is unbelievable to think that we are heading into the last two months of this year. For most of us, 2020 can’t end quickly enough as we all look forward to starting out fresh and to the development of both better treatment and a vaccine for COVID 19 as soon as possible. But there is so much more that we need to address right now.

Many of us haven’t seen our family in months, and others have visited, but only on the most limited of timeframes. Gatherings with friends seems to be a thing of the past. Club meetings, social gatherings and parties don’t overtake our calendars any more. Sure, we have joined online activities and have tried to compensate, but there is nothing as affirming as that in- person opportunity to interact with others. So what should we do?

I think we should understand that the pandemic will not go on forever and that should be your starting point. Set goals for yourself that includes activities you can accomplish during this unusual period of time. As you complete each goal, you can feel good about what you managed to do with your time. On another note, make sure you reach out to friends and family regularly on the phone, social media, e-mail, etc. Contact with others is very important! And most important, do something nice for someone else. Make their day special and you will feel as good as they will.

We also need to remember to thank all of the people who go to work each day to help others. Teachers, healthcare workers, store associates, law and fire professionals, restaurant personnel, building employees, etc., have tirelessly stepped up to the plate during the pandemic. Say “thank you” to as many people as you can, whether on the phone or in person. Those few small words have a very large impact!

And last, but not least, take advantage of a great opportunity the City of Aventura has planned. On November 11, a tribute to our veterans will take place. In order to ensure the safety of our population, we will provide, via remote access, a wonderful ceremony honoring all those who serve or have served our country. We want to especially recognize anyone in Aventura who has family in the military, past or present, as well as military personnel living in our City. Please e-mail our City Manager Ron Wasson at rwasson@cityofaventura.com to provide the name, rank and branch of the armed forces so we may highlight those individuals during our ceremony. Veterans Day celebration has always been a special event for Aventura and although we adjusted for the pandemic, we never compromise the importance of this day. Check the City website for specific details about accessing our Veterans Day tribute.

Last, but not least, I would like to extend a huge “thank you” to the readers of this publication and to all of you who have taken the time to send me positive comments about this column. You are truly appreciated!

