‘Tis the season to eat, drink and be merry at Trump International Beach Resort

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Resort announces new dog-friendly program and unveils full lineup of holiday festivities the whole family will enjoy

Just in time for the holiday season, the independently owned and operated Trump International Beach Resort Miami invites South Floridians to gather the whole family, including their furry loved ones, and celebrate the holidays on Sunny Isles Beach. Now dog-friendly, the 360-room beachfront resort continues its tradition of creating incredible holiday memories with a variety of specially curated culinary offerings, annual traditions and festivities.

Now Welcoming Fido Too

“We know it’s difficult for families to leave their four-legged friends behind, especially during the holidays,” said Managing Director Danny Williams. “We are excited to be able to launch our new pet policy that makes traveling a breeze for both guests and their canine companions.”

Upon arrival, each four-legged guest receives a welcome gift with key amenities to make for a “puptastic” stay, including a food mat, waste bags and a city guide to nearby walking paths. Though guests are encouraged to bring their own dog beds, food and water bowls, these items are available upon request, if needed.

The resort’s dog friendly policy allows up to two dogs of no more than 40 pounds each, per guest room. Pets must be leashed during walks and are not permitted in the pool, beach, fitness center or spa. There is a $25 per pet, per night fee, exclusive of tax.

Christmas Brunch at Neomi’s Grill | December 25, 2020 | 12-4 p.m.

First seating at noon; second seating at 2 p.m.

Santa will be stopping by Neomi’s Grill for a very merry Christmas brunch! The whole family is invited to enjoy a seasonally-inspired, elegant brunch buffet featuring traditional holiday favorites as well as signature dishes created by Executive Chef Devon Batson.

Buffet items will include but are not limited to butter-basted turkey and baked ham, along with a variety of decadent holiday desserts.

Price: $45 adults | $20 children ages 5-12 (children under 4, complimentary) | $20 for unlimited mimosas, champagne and Bellinis

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Neomi’s Grill | December 31, 2020 | 6-10 p.m.

Say farewell to 2020 with a special New Year’s Eve dinner at Neomi’s Grill. The restaurant will be offering a special prix-fixe New Year’s Eve menu for those who prefer a more quiet and relaxing atmosphere to ring in the New Year.

Price: $65 per person

New Year’s Eve Beachside Bash at Gili’s Beach Club | December 31, 2020 | starting at 8 p.m.

The resort will also be offering a New Year’s Eve Beachside Bash at Gili’s Beach Club from 8 to past midnight. with special Happy Hour pricing. The family friendly event will include games, face painting, s’mores and live entertainment.

For a casual New Year’s dinner, celebrate with a special beachside buffet and complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Price: $75 adults | $35 children ages 5-12 (children under 4, complimentary)

Please note, prices are exclusive of tax and gratuity.

For more information or hotel reservations, visit www.trumpmiami.com; restaurant reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling 305.692.5771.

# # #

About Trump International Beach Resort Miami:

An upscale, family-friendly resort on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach, Trump International Beach Resort Miami is independently owned and operated, as well as being a member of the Preferred Hotel Group – Lifestyle collection. A refined, yet relaxed oceanfront retreat, this Forbes Four-Star resort offers guests 360 spacious, stylishly furnished rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a grotto-style swimming pool and poolside cabanas, the Planet Kids program and 22,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor event space. Dining options include the modern American Neomi’s, Lobby Lounge and Gili’s Beach Club and Pool Bar. For more information, visit www.trumpmiami.com.