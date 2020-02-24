Top 2 Reasons Small Businesses Fail in South Florida

“It’s an eat-what-you-kill environment.”

That’s Grant Cardone’s message to local Aventura businesses these days.

Cardone, a sales expert and author of The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure, says that too many CEOs are blaming their problems on all the wrong things.

In fact, he says, “If you have to blame something, that’s not the problem. Most businesses just over-complicate the situation. Focusing on revenue and market share tends to solve most problems.”

At Cardone’s 10X Headquarters in Aventura, he shared his top two reasons why local companies fail:

1. They attack the wrong problem

Most companies haven’t identified the right problem. You will hear the economy, competition, regulation, or even customers as the problem when one thing would have solved all that. There was a company that lowered prices when they should have raised prices to increase sales. The only problem is not enough volume or margin when it comes to sales—and this comes back to marketing and sales training.

2. Management is unwilling to push employees to greatness

Leadership is too soft on their people. They believe that being nice is somehow going to make great people and a great company. Simply being good to your people does not make them happy. Happy employees are winning at work and producing, because production makes people feel good. And as for employees — if you don’t like your $12 an hour job and you complain about it, you’ll never move into a $20 an hour job!

About Grant Cardone

CEO of Cardone Capital, Grant Cardone is an international speaker, entrepreneur and author of The 10X Rule and creator of 21 best-selling business programs. He owns and operates seven privately- held companies and a $1.4B portfolio of multifamily properties. Named the #1 marketer to watch by Forbes Magazine, Cardone is also the founder of The 10X Movement & The 10X Growth Conference, the world’s largest business and entrepreneur conference.

