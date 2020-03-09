Tour de broward raises more than $700,000 to help kids and families at Joe Dimaggio children’s Hospital

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The 11th Annual ANF Group Tour de Broward, presented by the Makarov Foundation, raised $703,642 to expand programs, services, and facilities for kids and families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

More than 7,000 people attended the event at Miramar Regional Park, participating in 50 and 100K bicycle rides, a 5K timed run, 3K walk, and the “Power of Play Kid Zone,” a sports-themed, fun area for children 13 or younger. Among those attending were current and former patients/families, teams of fundraisers, and participants dressed in festive outfits and displaying inspirational messages.

In its 11-year history, Tour de Broward (www.tourdebroward.com) has raised more than $5.1 million for pediatric healthcare in South Florida.

“There is nothing more important than working to improve outcomes for sick children and their families, and for almost 30 years, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital has been helping families as they face some of the most challenging moments of their lives,” said Igor Makarov, founder of the Makarov Foundation, Tour de Broward’s presenting sponsor.

“Supporting this year’s event is an honor for me, as both a former professional cyclist and a lifelong advocate for children’s welfare. With the help of the community, the hospital will be able to double its capacity and help even more children over the coming years, and I look forward to supporting this expansion.”

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of the region’s leading pediatric facilities. Part of the Memorial Healthcare System, it currently has 226 licensed beds, seven operating rooms, and an entire floor dedicated to pediatric oncology, all in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. It is South Broward county’s only level one pediatric trauma center, combining advanced technology, the expertise of some of South Florida’s most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit of those it touches.

The nonprofit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation provides philanthropic funding, in part through events like Tour de Broward, to support the children’s hospital’s mission.