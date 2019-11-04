Toyota of North Miami and FrandMe host “Salute to Law Enforcement” meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was one special morning at the Newport Beachside Resort when over 70 police officials from throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties gathered together to be recognized by the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC). And to make it even more special, 26 police canines were there as well to the delight of the members.

Anthony Damato, Director of VIP Sales and Community Engagement for Toyota of North Miami partnered with Dimitry Shaposhnikov, President and Founder of FrandMe, to host this meeting to salute the men and women in law enforcement who protect us and our communities day in and day out.

Damato announced that this year, he will be donating two automobiles: one to the Dade Chiefs Police “Officer of the Year” and the other to the South Florida PBA “Officer of the Year”. Damato also created a Partners program for all law enforcement and their family members whereby the purchaser or leaser of a new or pre-owned car from Damato receives Toyota of North Miami pricing, and a $500 donation to their choice of the Police Officers Assistance Trust, the PBA Love Fund, or the Fraternal Order of Police. A similar program with Miami-Dade Public Schools has resulted in over $200,000 in donations to the school system, noted Diana Venturini, Fund and Resource Development Director, M-DCPS.

“I am so proud of Toyota of North Miami for supporting all my efforts in the community. It is truly my honor and pleasure to salute all our law enforcement professionals for their incredible service and dedication.”

Shaposhnikov, joined by FrandMe CEO Arnold Goldman, COO Debi Davis and Consultant Brian Farrell, Phone & Pad Warehouse, spoke about FrandMe’s online platform that is especially designed for law enforcement that can be shared from department to department. This platform is unique to any other communication system available today.

“We are delighted to have this great opportunity to honor our law enforcement and present to our first responders this valuable communication tool that will allow law enforcement to communicate, network and interact with important information in a secure environment.”

Gary Pyott, AMC Chairman and CEO of Association 1st, said, “Today, we are honored to have this opportunity to tell our law enforcement professionals how much we appreciate you. YOU are the brave men and women in law enforcement who stand behind that thin blue line to protect us and our community. We thank you for handling each emergency with competence and integrity….we thank you for being the steady voice in a storm…we thank you for your courage and compassion…and please know that WE know that YOU HAVE MADE A DIFFERENCE!”

Miami-Dade Comm. Sally Heyman’s District 4 included many of cities’ police departments accepting beautiful eagle-themed awards. Many of the police departments had their leadership teams there including: Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues joined by Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman; Bal Harbor Police Chief Raleigh Flowers; Bay Harbor Islands Police Chief Sean Hemingway; Broward Sheriff’s Office Lt. Daryl Stallings and Lt. Jason Tarala ; Coral Gables Police Major Brian Lawrence; Dept. of Corrections Director Daniel Junior; Doral Police Chief Hernan Organvidez (joined by his Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez); FBI Human Task Force Special Agent Michael Goodhue; FIU Police Major Jorge Gomez; Golden Beach Police Chief Ruby Herbello; Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones joined by her Mayor Joy Adams; Hollywood Police K-9 officers Hollywood Police K-9 officers Jeremy Ownbey and E. Sicre Indian Creek Police Chief Clarke Maher; Miami Police Major Eric Gonzalez; Miami-Dade Police North Operations Chief Ariel Artime; Miami-Dade Public Schools Chief Edwin Lopez; Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt; Miami Shores Police Chief Kevin Lystad; Miami Springs Police Chief Armando Guzman; North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega; North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga; North Miami Beach Police Major Richard Rand; Opa Locka Police Chief James Dobson; Pinecrest Police Chief Sam Ceballos; Sunny Isles Beach Police Chief Dwight Snyder and Surfside Police Chief Julio Yero.

After the awards were presented, 12-year-old Sofia Gonzalez-Granda filled the room with song, drawing rave reviews. Sofia is one of the AMC’s Young Stars who will be performing in their sold-out INTERIORS BY STEVEN G | 10th annual Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T on Sunday, November 10th at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

For more information, toyotaofnorthmiami.com; frandme.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com