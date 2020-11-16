Udonis Haslem, NBA Champion, loves 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen

The City of Aventura was thrilled to welcome 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen to its midst, along with co- owners Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, NBA champions. Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies coordinated by the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) saw an overflow crowd eager to meet the celebrities and visit the city’s newest restaurant offering a unique approach to the art of woodfired cooking that stretches far beyond the traditional pizza.

Stop into 800 Degrees on any given day and don’t be surprised to see Udonis in a business meeting there, with everyone enjoying specialty dishes such as their woodfired rotisserie meats, healthy salads and power bowls, woodfired appetizers, sides and more. The West Coast-based concept was founded by Chef Anthony Carron and Dwyane Wade is also a global partner for the brand.

When Wade and Haslem were guests at an AMC charity luncheon, members had the opportunity to listen to both of these gentlemen, giants in the sports arena as well as the charity arena, talk from their hearts about their interest in giving back to their communities.