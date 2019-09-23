What better place than City of Aventura for SpeedBiz?

Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce recently enjoyed a great one-on-one networking meeting inside the City of Aventura’s Commission Chambers lobby. Almost 40 businesses turned out to meet other businesses interested in expanding their network of prospective clients and having the opportunity to speak with each one. Originally scheduled to be held in the City’s meeting room opposite the Commission Chambers, the meeting was moved to allow space for the City’s Hurricane Dorian donation site, which became an incredibly successful outpouring of love and support by the greater Aventura community.
