When it comes to sepsis, remember it’s about TIME

Sepsis is a public health crisis taking more lives each year in the United States than opioids, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined. Sepsis occurs when the body’s normal release of chemicals into the bloodstream to fight off an infection triggers inflammation throughout the body, which left untreated, can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. Those at highest risk for developing sepsis include the very young and the very old (infants and seniors), as well as persons with chronic or serious illnesses, such as diabetes and cancer, and those who have an impaired immune system.

When it comes to sepsis, time matters. For every hour treatment is delayed, the risk of death increases by as much as eight percent. Furthermore, while 65% of Americans say they know the word sepsis, the Sepsis Alliance reports that only 12% of Americans can identify the most common sepsis symptoms. This is why in honor of Sepsis Awareness Month, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center is offering a free presentation on sepsis for the community to learn how to spot sepsis in adults and children via T.I.M.E. and preventive measures they can take for themselves and their family. The presentation will be offered by Jasmine Dew, Sepsis Coordinator on Tuesday, September 17 from 12:00-1:00pm at the brand new Hallandale Beach YMCA Family Center located at 501 SE 1st Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009. Registration is required. Reserve your seat today at www.aventurahospital.com/calendar, via Facebook @AventuraMedical or by calling 305.682.6677.