Williams island poa promoter debra lavoie, phr-cp, shrm-cp to vice president of operations, human resources, training and development

Williams Island, the upscale residential enclave known as The Florida Riviera for its luxury amenities, lush grounds, condominiums with spectacular views and exclusive single-family residences, announced the promotion of seasoned human resource hospitality executive, Debra Lavoie, as the community’s Vice President of Operations, Human Resources, Training and Development.

“For the past 7 years, Debra has served as Director of Human Resources with the Williams Island Community. In her new position she will oversee day-to-day operations and the more than 300 team members employed by the private club and community. All department directors will report to Debra.” announced Mr. Robert Shelley, President of the Williams Island Property Association’s Board of Directors and Aventura City Commissioner.

“My mission is to ensure an environment of genuine hospitality and quality experiences for all residents, members, and guests on the property,” said Debra Lavoie. “Our team member credo exemplifies our commitment to our hospitality service culture. “’Because I care, I will deliver exceptional service to our residents, members, guests and team members and do my part in making Williams Island the residence of choice in South Florida.”

Ms. Lavoie has more than 20 years of broad-based experience formulating human resources policies and procedures and all aspects of employee relations for diversified organizations with upwards of 3000+ team members. Her senior level responsibility for establishing and implementing company policies, procedures, and programs in the hospitality industry includes Director of Human Resource, Training and Development positions at Seminole Casino in Coconut Creek, and Seta Corporation in Boca Raton. She is a native of Rhode Island, a graduate of Rhode Island College, and former Mrs. Rhode Island International.