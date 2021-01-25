Young Star Aniye Strachan produces virtual live concert for Valentine’s Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Eighteen-year-old Aniye Strachan, part of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s last three years of their YOUNG STAR SHOWCASE performances, is working on her second virtual concert to be shown on February 13th. Her first concert was titled “Moving On”, dedicated to moving on from anything that weighed us down in 2020 and looking forward to better things in 2021. The live concert received over 800 views, motivating her to produce another one.

Her second concert at 7pm on Saturday, February 13th will be called “Lover’s Lane” and will be a night of live acoustic music to set the tone for Valentine’s Day on February 14th. Tickets are $20 and available through Eventbrite.

Aniye began singing at age three and has since become trained in every area of music from classical to jazz. She’s a motivated artist, always looking for opportunities to uplift hearts through music. She has been performing her original music and cover music around South Florida for over five years, and has released one music video and two hit singles available on all digital platforms. According to Aniye, “The sole purpose of my music is to touch, entertain and inspire the hearts and souls of everyone who listens!”

The YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE is the signature event of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce that benefits the AMC Education Foundation. For the past ten years, it has always brought a full house to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center (AACC), but this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the event was videotaped at the AACC and became a virtual premiere. Aniye has been part of this professional showcase featuring amazing young singers from throughout South Florida for the past three years. In 2018, Aniye electrified the audience as she sang a jazz version of “Fly Me to the Moon” and in 2019, her sultry version of “Feelin’ Good” had the audience cheering. In this past year’s 11th annual Interiors by Steven G ~ YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE powered by AT&T, Aniye sang “Is This Love”, channeling legendary singer Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Donations to Aniye’s concert of any size are appreciated and sponsorship levels range from $75 to $300.Checks or money orders can be made payable to Aniye Music, LLC or Paypal or Zelle through Aniyemusic@gmail.com