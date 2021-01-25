Zoom meetings keep Aventura Marketing Council /Chamber of Commerce members connected

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Through all the challenges of COVID-19, people have learned to adapt. There are new ways of doing business, new ways of keeping in touch with family and friends. Members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC), thanks to the skills of Michael Stern of SternBloom Media, immediately switched from their legendary in-person meetings to virtual meetings to keep their members connected and doing business. To date, the AMC has held almost 100 Zoom meetings sinch March, including their signature event, the 11th annual Interiors by Steven G ~ YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE powered by AT&T, the first time in 11 years that this event featuring amazing young singers from throughout South Florida, in a virtual performance instead of their live performances at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. www.yssaventura.org

The number of meetings each month increased from four to eight, with each Zoom meeting providing an opportunity for the members to keep in touch with one-on-one networking, continue to do business with each other, share information and hear from experts in an entire horizon of fields. They often will invite other Chambers of Commerce to participate with them in order to keep expanding the networking opportunities for both groups.

One of their most popular Zoom meetings is their weekly SpeedBiz where Zoom Administrator Michael Stern moves participants into private breakout rooms for one-on-one networking. In addition to SpeedBiz meetings every week, the AMC provides members with a wide array of guest speakers weekly on topics ranging from grants and loans to conversations with elected officials, law enforcement leaders, tourism and hospitality leaders, city updates and more.

Companies, organizations and cities from throughout South Florida are members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce because they understand and appreciate the ongoing opportunities for networking and doing business, especially during these challenging times.

For more information, visit www.aventuramarketingcouncil.com , or call 305.932.5334