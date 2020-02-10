American friends of meir medical center welcome visiting physician dr. Eitam weiss

Dr. Eitam Weiss, one of the top plastic and reconstructive surgeons at Meir Medical Center in Israel, paid a recent visit to Aventura to share his medical expertise with fellow physicians and meet the leaders of Aventura’s Jewish and Israeli communities.

One of his stops was at Porto Vita, where Board member Haim Yehezkel hosted an event for the “Israel-is” organization that featured renowned guest speaker and Israeli Defense Forces advocate, Col. Richard Kemp, former British Commander in Afghanistan. Dr. Weiss was invited to say a few words, recounting his experience as an IDF medical officer treating wounded soldiers and burn victims.

He also promoted the hospital’s recently opened Lymphedema Surgical Treatment Center, the first of its kind in the world, which offers micro-surgical procedures pioneered by Dr. Weiss. Lymphedema is a painful and disfiguring condition that frequently affects breast cancer and gynecological oncology patients, which is swelling in an arm or leg that is caused by the removal of lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment. It results from a blockage in the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system, which prevents lymph fluid from draining well, and the fluid buildup leads to swelling.

“We are fortunate to have the leading physicians of Meir Medical Center sharing their expertise with our physicians here in South Florida,” said Jeffrey M. Perlow, distinguished attorney, former Mayor of Aventura, and Chairman of the Board of American Friends of Meir Medical Center. The hospital, located in Kfar Saba in central Israel, treats the largest number of pediatric patients and women with gynecological and fertility issues in all of Israel, and provides free healthcare for those in need not only from central Israel but from Gaza and neighboring countries, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background.

For more information, contact Sue Baron, National Executive Director, at suebaron@bellsouth.net or 305-794-5155.