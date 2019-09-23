Aventura Arts & Cultural Center hosts “Taste of Aventura” and 2019-2020 Season Preview

Featured performers were Young Stars Camila Pocovi and Aniye Strachan

Talk about a great double-header! The City’s own Aventura Arts & Cultural Center recently hosted the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s (AMC) annual “Taste of Aventura” followed by a ‘taste’ of what patrons of the AACC would enjoy throughout their 2019-2020 season. Over 200 people enjoyed samplings from some of the community’s favorite restaurants, including Bonefish Grill, Divieto Ristorante, Edible Arrangements, International Smoke, La Boulangerie, Mo’s Bagels & Deli, Pollo Tropical and San Bernardo Ice Cream.

After the incredible smorgasbord of delicious foods and desserts, guests were ushered into the state-of-the-art theatre for a brief AMC business meeting chaired by former Board Chairman Cliff Schulman of Weiss Serota Helfman. With his usual wit and humor, Schulman opened the meeting with introductions of the elected officials and special guests in attendance, including Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Denise Landman, Comm. Gladys Mezrahi and Police Chief Bryan Pegues. The North Miami Beach Chamber was invited to share this special evening, and President Evan Piper and Executive Director Leslie Loewenthal were present as well. Chief Pegues had a special presentation to retiring SWAT Team Leader Sean Bergert, citing his dedication for almost two decades of leading the Aventura Police Department’s premier tactical team.

Jeff Kiltie, General Manager of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, spoke about the dazzling array of entertainment that was on tap for the coming year, while thanking his professional team including Scott D. Miller, Event Services Manager, Jeff Lerner, Technical Director, and Stephanie McConnell, Event Services Coordinator. This year, the community will enjoy diverse performances, from musicals and comedy to children’s theatre and their famous international film series. Just a sampling of the upcoming presentations are: The Little Engine That Could (Oct. 19); YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE (Nov. 10); Miami Int. Piano Festival presents Pietro De Maria (Nov. 17); Bobby Slayton (Nov. 22); Carole’s Kings (Nov. 23) The Italian Jewish Christmas Show (Dec. 21); The Bronx Wanderers (Jan. 10); David Broza and Friends (Jan. 4); Cirquesco (Jan 18); A Star is Born-The Concert (Jan. 26); The Diary of Anne Frank ( Feb. 6-7) Forever Tina (Feb. 13) and Tommy Tune (Mar. 11). Kiltie said, “In the upcoming 2019 – 2020 theater season, the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will strive to continue to fulfill our mission to enhance the quality of life in the City of Excellence by providing a variety of performances for audiences of all ages. Our intimate theater will host Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning artists, world class dancers, musicians, and performers of all kinds. The caliber of programming is off the charts and getting noticed.”

Featured performers were two Young Stars from the Aventura Marketing Council’s signature event coming up on Sunday, Nov. 10th, the Interiors by Steven G ~ 10th annual Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T.

Thrilling the audience with their vocal talent and professionalism were sixteen-year-old Aniye Strachan with “Natural Woman” and 11-year-old Camila Pocovi with “Feelin’ Good”.

And, yes…. all the guests left “feelin’ good” knowing that the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is indeed a jewel in their own community!

For more information, visit aventuracenter.org or call 305.466.8002; aventuramarketingcouncil.com or call 305.932.5334