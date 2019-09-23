City of Aventura releases 2019-20 Teacher Planning Day program schedule

When school is not in session due to teacher planning days, the City offers children ages 5-14 a day-camp feel with a variety of enrichment activities such as sports, health and wellness programs, games, arts and crafts, project-based learning, and recreational activities. The program is held from 7 am to 6 pm at the Aventura Community Recreation Center.

Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall on Monday, September 30. As trees sway in the cool breeze, blue jays head south, and leaves change their colors, come celebrate that fall is on its way.

October Fest on Wednesday, October 9. The German celebration arrives in the City. Come celebrate with friends in a festival filled with Bavarian culture.

Halloween Candy Land on Friday, October 25. There’s going to be a party, and participants will be in for a scare. It’s a Halloween bash, so party goers can dress up if they dare!

Bounti-Fall Harvest Party on Monday, November 4. Enjoy falling leaves and pumpkins (yes, please!) at the fall extravaganza.

A Happy Heart is a Thankful Heart on Wednesday, November 27. Hearts are filled to the brim this time of year, so join Aventura friends to say thanks with a cheer.

2020

April Showers Bring May Flowers on Friday, April 10. Celebrate the blooming season with friends at a spring fling in Aventura.

Sunny Days are Here Again on Thursday, June 4. Splish, splash, it’s a summer bash! Get together with friends and have a blast.

A Scoop of Summer on Friday, June 5. Celebrate a sweet summer! Enjoy an ice cream party filled with many delicious toppings full of color.

The program fee for each day includes all activities, supplies and lunch with fees at $43 for residents and $52 for non-residents. Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS) or at any of the following facilities: (New registrations are accepted in person only.) Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 Street; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street; Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street

For more information, visit cityofaventura.com or contact Aventura Community Recreation Center at 305-466-3883.