FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus awards $300,000 in Golden Gift First Generation Scholarships

On January 26th, 2020 the fifth Annual Golden Gift First Generation Scholarships totaling $300,000 were awarded to sixty deserving students who are the first generation in their families to attend college. The Golden Gift First Generation Scholarship program was created at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus specifically for first generation students who live in a five-mile radius of the Biscayne Bay Campus. The State of Florida matches each scholarship given by the individual donors. The Hon. Billy Joel, who along with members of the Vice Provost’s Council at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus, created this Golden Gift scholarship program said, “Our commitment is to help our community scholars graduate on time, starting their careers without loan debt.” The Golden Gift First Generation Scholarship program has raised over $1.3 million in just five years.

Those who received the awards were honored at a special reception and ceremony surrounded by friends, family, members of the Vice Provost’s Council and donors to the Golden Gift First Generation Scholarship Fund. The reception was an opportunity for the students to meet the generous donors of their scholarship.

Jonathan Evans, Chair of the Vice Provost’s Council stated: “There are so many wonderful feelings associated with this celebration. Not only do we get to thank the very generous donors, but we also get to hear from each scholarship recipient how the $5,000 scholarship has impacted their lives. I challenge anyone hearing these stories not to be incredibly touched and inspired! “

The Vice Provost’s Council on the Biscayne Bay Campus is a prestigious community relations board comprised of a diverse group of business and civic leaders who act as brand ambassadors and advocates for FIU, in general, and BBC, specifically. For more information on the Golden Gift First Generation Scholarships and the Vice Provost’s Council, please contact Annick de Bruyne at 305-919-4008.