Imperial Club hosts SpeedBiz for one-on-one networking

Imperial Club was the site of a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce SpeedBiz program offering productive one-on-one networking for AMC members. Similar to Speed Dating, SpeedBiz gives businesspeople the opportunity to quickly meet another business prospect within a 3-minute timeframe before moving on to the next person, sharing business cards and a short conversation. After the meeting, participants had ample time to re-connect with any of the businesses over a beautiful breakfast buffet.

Tina Druth, Director of Leasing & Marketing, said, “Speedbiz was an amazingly well organized event that helped showcase my apartment community.”

For more information, visit www.imperial-living.com/or aventuramarketingcouncil.com