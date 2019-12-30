Vi at Aventura Names Winner of South Florida’s “BEST GOLDEN LATKE”

Vi at Aventura, the luxury senior living community, recently hosted its Second Annual Golden Latke Competition to uncover South Florida’s best potato latke, a quintessential Chanukah must-have.

Some of the area’s favorite delis and caterers including Bagel Cove, Mo’s Bagels & Deli, Soho Kosher Deli and Catering By Les, presented signature latkes to more than 100 guests.

The panel of judges including City of Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Commissioner Dr. Linda Marks, CBS News Anchor Eliott Rodriguez, Jewish Journal Editor Al Goch and CEO of O’Connell & Goldberg Public Relations Barbara Goldberg awarded Catering By Les the “Golden Latke Award,” along with a $500 donation in his name to his charity of choice.

Bragging rights for “Most Like Bubbie’s went to Vi at Aventura’s team, resident Rosalie Borg and Executive Chef Christian Martin.

“Our residents look forward to Chanukah every year and this competition is a fun and festive way for them to join friends and family in celebrating the holiday,” said Renee Garvin, Vi at Aventura’s Executive Director.

Potato latkes are a delicious reminder of the story of Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish holiday that symbolizes the olive oil that miraculously lasted eight days. Often called the Festival of Lights, Chanukah is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, games and gifts. This year, Chanukah begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive. To learn more, visit miami.viliving.com, call 305-912-0613 or email Aventura@viliving.com.