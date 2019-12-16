Vitality Connect/HealthGAINS ‘connects’ with the environment

Combining fitness and a desire to help their community and the environment, over 30 team members from Aventura’s Vitality Connect/HealthGAINS Health & Fitness Club recently partnered with Cleaning Our Community to help clean up Oleta River State Park.

The group removed litter from the riverbanks and surrounding green spaces of the park and after a full morning of work, they enjoyed a potluck picnic where they shared healthy foods, refreshments and a great time.

For more information, visit VitalityConnect.com