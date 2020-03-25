800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen is Ready to Serve Your Favorite Woodfired Dishes for Delivery and Pick-Up Orders

Our woodfired ovens are still bringing the heat! While we’re temporarily closed for dine-in services to help keep our community safe, our amazing chef and team are still here working hard to serve up delicious woodfired dishes available for both pick-up and delivery. Our kitchen is open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Guests can place their order by phone or directly through our website.

Owned by NBA champions Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem (who are often spotted dining and picking up to-go orders from here too!), the all-star teammates partnered off the court to introduce this West Coast-based concept 800° Woodfired Kitchen to Aventura in September 2018. 800° Woodfired Kitchen brings a unique and innovative approach to the art of wood-fired cooking, providing guests top-quality dishes that stretch beyond the traditional pizza offering to include craveable woodfired rotisserie meats, healthy salads and bowls, woodfired appetizers and more. Starting with the purest ingredients – scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses – 800° Woodfired Kitchen creates an offering that is as authentic as it is delicious and diverse.

We are currently offering curbside pick up and special discounts when you place your order directly with us, including Buy One, Get One 50% OFF Any Pizza of equal or lesser value. Use promo code “BOGO50” when you place your order online before you check-out.

We also have several Family Meal Deals and 30% OFF select bottles of wine. See Family Meal packages below:

Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 2 Sides, Margherita Pizza – $40

1½ Rotisserie Chicken, 3 Sides, Margherita Pizza – $50

32 UD’s Woodfired Wings, Caesar Salad, Margherita Pizza – $35

½ Rotisserie Chicken, ½ Rack Baby Back Ribs, 2 Sides, Margherita Pizza – $40

We can’t wait to welcome you back to our dining room soon. Until then, you can still enjoy your favorite woodfired dishes in the comfort of your own home!

Stay safe!