A sweet holiday treat from Vi at Aventura’s ‘Chef Bubbe’

Rosh Hashana marks the beginning of the new Jewish year. This year the holiday begins sundown Friday, September 18 and ends sundown Sunday, September 20. It is a time to reflect, celebrate with loved ones, gather for a traditional and festive holiday meal, and most certainly eat lots of sweet treats with apples and honey which signify wishes for a sweet new year ahead.

Susan Shovers aka ‘Chef Bubbe,’ Vi at Aventura resident and host of its beloved “Cooking with Bubbe”, series shares her heartwarming recipe for Apple Cake, inspired by her mother. “Whenever I make this cake, I am immediately transcended to my mother’s kitchen,” said Shovers. “My hope is that by sharing this recipe with others, perhaps they, too, can be transcended to sweet childhood memories of Rosh Hashanah.”

“For many residents, the best part of the holidays are the memories and traditions around food they have created with their families,” said Vi at Aventura’s Executive Director Renee

Garvin. “We are delighted that Mrs. Shovers has shared this recipe with us.”

Apple filling: 5-6 sliced, peeled apples; 2 tblsp. lemon juice; 1/4 cup sugar; 1 tblsp. ground cinnamon

Cake: 2 cups sugar; 1 cup vegetable oil; 1 tblsp. vanilla; 1/2 cup fresh orange juice; 4 eggs; 3 cups all-purpose flour; 1 tblsp. baking powder 1/2 teas. salt

Topping: Cinnamon and sugar for sprinkling Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease a 10” tube pan, a 12- cup Bundt pan or two 8” x 4” loaf pans. Filling: In a bowl, toss the apples with the lemon juice, sugar and cinnamon.

Cake: Place the sugar, oil, vanilla, orange juice and eggs in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Fold in the flour, baking powder and salt. Blend to make a smooth batter.

Spoon a little more than one third of the batter into the prepared pan. Cover with half the apples, then repeat with the remaining batter and filling. Sprinkle the top lightly with the cinnamon and sugar. Bake for 60- 70 minutes until the top is slightly crusted and richly golden in color and a cake tester comes out clean. Let the cake rest for 20 minutes before removing it. This cake can be made 2 -3 days ahead and will still be fresh and delicious.

Shovers, a long-time baker and homeentertainer, demonstrates recipes that are simple to make, delicious to eat and often come with a nostalgic anecdote or story. Her bi-monthly ‘Cooking with Bubbe’ series can be seen on ViLiving’s YouTube Channel. Vi at Aventura is located at 19333 West Country Club Drive.

To learn more, visit miami.viliving.com, call 305- 912-0613 or email Aventura@viliving.com.