Acqualina Resort & Residences Hosts 25th Annual “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Gala

This year the Miami Gala will be a virtual celebration featuring cocktail party chat rooms and live and silent auctions

Acqualina Resort & Residences Trump family, Stephanie, Jules, and Eddie Trump, are excited to host the 25th annual “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Gala, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:30pm. The Gala will be an online experience and fundraiser celebrating the Dreamers who have graduated from high school and also the Dreamers who are now attending their first year of college. The Trump family founded the Miami-Dade chapter of the Foundation in 1995.

Guests who attend the Virtual Gala are in store for a meaningful evening, which will mix live elements with prerecorded segments and begin with a “Cocktail Hour” for sponsors and guests to host chat rooms for connection and conversation. A silent and live auction will take place with all the funds benefitting the “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Dreamers.

The “I Have a Dream” Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach their educational and career goals by providing a long-term program of mentoring, tutoring and tuition assistance for higher education. The Foundation guarantees the children’s academic tuition at a Florida state university for a four-year degree or at an accredited trade school. 86 of the 94 Dreamers who graduated from high school are now attending their first year of college.

“We are honored to be part of this incredible program. We are preparing our Dreamers to become proud and productive citizens by giving them the necessary tools they need to make their dreams a reality. Many of these Dreamers are the first in their families to graduate high school, let alone go on to college,” says Stephanie Trump of Acqualina Resort. “It is so rewarding to see our students after the program who have gone on to successful career paths.”

The foundation adopted the entire second grade class (97 Dreamers) at the Charles R. Drew School in Liberty City. 95 Dreamers reached the twelfth grade, 83 of them graduated in 2005 on time and, 54 graduated from colleges. In August of 2007, the “I Have a Dream” Foundation adopted a new class of Dreamers at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School in Miami; the class of 2020. The “I Have a Dream” Foundation will support a new class of Miami Dreamers who will become the graduating class of 2033.

For sponsorship package information or to purchase tickets to the “I Have a Dream” Foundation Miami Virtual Gala or become a supporter, contact Stephanie Trump at stephanie@trumpgroup.com. You may also call 305.937.7834 or visit dreammiami.org.

Individual tickets start at $500; virtual tables start at $5,000 and accommodate 8 people.