Acqualina Resort & Spa Achieves Top Award in USA Today’s 10 best Readers’ Choice Awards

For the third consecutive year, Acqualina Resort & Spa has been recognized as the Best Waterfront Hotel in the United States in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards by USA Today.

“We are honored to be recognized by our esteemed guests and readers of USA Today with the top award for our hotel,” said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner. “We have worked very hard to achieve and maintain a high level of excellence and I am thrilled for our incredible team.”

A panel of experts partnered with USA Today’s 10Best editors to select the initial 20 nominees in the two categories, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

In addition to the USA Today awards, Acqualina is also a proud recipient of the Forbes Five Star Award for both the hotel and spa for the seventh consecutive year and the AAA Five Diamond for the 11th consecutive year. Along with these prestigious accolades, US News and World Report named Acqualina the #1 Best Resort in the Continental US in their eighth annual Best Hotel Awards and TripAdvisor recognized the resort as the #1 Luxury Beachfront Hotel in the Continental US.

With its world-class restaurants, curated amenities and luxurious rooms and suites, Acqualina Resort is at the center of Sunny Isles Beach providing an exclusive experience and ultra-luxurious beach lifestyle like no other. Acqualina’s lush grounds are dotted with umbrellas in the resort’s signature red color and lounge chairs punctuate the blue and green hues of its natural surroundings. The gorgeous beachfront location just got bigger with six additional outdoor living room settings with sumptuous furniture on Seashore Paspalum grass, for a total of 19 lounge experiences. Guests can bask in the South Florida sun or spend the afternoon shaded by palm trees. The attentive Acqualina team will make sure every need is met. That includes everything from serving a delicious Mediterranean lunch on the beach to providing a delectable coconut or a cocktail where guests never need to leave the beach.

For more information or reservations, please visit www.acqualinaresort.com or call 305.918.8000.